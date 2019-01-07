Rizwan, Faheem may get chance

ISLAMABAD: Following back to back defeats against South Africa, Mohammad Rizwan and Faheem Ashraf have been lined up for the third and last Test starting at Wanderers (Johannesburg) from January 11.

A well-placed accompanying the team confirmed to ‘The News’ that both have been asked to get ready for expected call in the playing line-up for the last Test on the tour.

Top-order batsman and backup wicketkeeper Rizwan was in superb form with the bat at the time of his selection on the touring squad. His contributions with the bat for Pakistan back-up teams earned him a place in the 16-member squad. He was expected to be given chance ahead of struggling Fakhar Zaman in the playing XI in the third Test.

The 26-year old Rizwan has just played one Test for Pakistan besides representing the country in 25 One-Dayers and 10 T20 internationals.

“In all likelihood he would be playing the third Test starting at Wanderers in a four-day time. He has been asked to get ready for the Test,” an official accompanying the team when approached said.

The official said that the management even was considering him for the second Test but at the end decided giving Fakhar another chance. “Rizwan should have been there as majority of the management was even supporting his inclusion in the team. Skipper Sarfraz Ahmed however wanted to give Fakhar another chance to flourish at Test level,” the official sad.

The wicket at Wanderers is considered as the fastest in South Africa. “The chances even are there that for the first time in many years, Pakistan would go into the Test with four-pronged pace attack. Hassan Ali and Faheem both are expected to earn places in the playing XI. Hassan was there in the team for the first Test while Faheem is expected to be playing first Test on the tour.”

With the inclusion of Faheem, Pakistan management approach would also be to give batting line-up much required stability which has been lacking so far on the tour.

Pakistan team is also considering making some more changes in the playing XI. Fakhar and Imamul Haq’s forms have been of big worry for the touring party that now is considering having a new partner with Shan Masood. For a humble start, Shan has emerged as one of the future hopes for the country in Test cricket.

The way he played both innings at Newlands has given a ray of hope for the coaching staff as well as to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to think on different options for the future Test cricket.