Mon Jan 07, 2019
AFP
January 7, 2019

Iranian MPs to probe protester torture claims

World

AFP
January 7, 2019

TEHRAN: Iran´s parliament will investigate claims by a labour protest leader that he was tortured in prison following strikes at a sugar factory, the semi-official ISNA news agency reported on Sunday.

Alireza Rahimi, a member of parliament´s presiding board, said his request for an investigation had been accepted by speaker Ali Larijani, according to ISNA. It followed claims by Esmail Bakhshi, written on his Instagram account and reported by the reformist Etemad newspaper, that he was tortured during 25 days in detention in south western Khuzestan province late last year.

