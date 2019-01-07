Five die of suffocation

ABBOTTABAD: Five members of a family died of suffocation early Sunday in Qalanadar Abad locality. According to police, one Naveed, his wife and three children aged 3 to 7 years went to bed, with the stove heater switched on in the room. On the morning of Sunday, all the five were found dead. The police tried to get the autopsy of the bodies of the victim but the relatives refused to allow the post-mortem. However Qalandar Abad police, after registering a first information report, started an investigation. The funeral for the victims was attended by a large number of people. Emotional seen were witnessed during the funeral. One tourist dies: Meanwhile, a tourist died while five of his family members, including wife and children, coming from Islamabad to see the snowfall in Abbottabad, were injured when their vehicle skidded off the slippery road and fell into a deep ditch near Bagnother Police Station.