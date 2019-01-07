NAB be named ‘Noon Accountability Bureau’: Marriyum

LAHORE: PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb Sunday lashed out at the NAB and said the accountability watchdog should rename itself to “Noon Accountability Bureau” because of its “black law”, Geo News reported.

Criticising NAB’s case against former Punjab chief minister and PML-N president Shahbaz Sharif, she said creating “cases” for assets beyond income has become a new trend.

Speaking about premier’s sister Aleema Khan, she asked why her assets and money-laundering allegations were not being investigated. “Imran Khan is the real owner of Aleema Khan’s illegal property,” she alleged. “NAB is using its black law against politicians,” she added. In January 2018, Saaf Pani case was initiated against Shahbaz. She said when nothing was found then he was arrested in the Ashiana Housing Scheme.

The PML-N leader further questioned why the NAB was quiet on the Malam Jabba land case. “Why has the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister not been arrested yet? If Shahbaz can be arrested then KP chief minister can be arrested as well.” “Why isn’t a case made against unlawful use of powers by the prime minister? Why the use of government helicopter for personal use not being investigated?” she further asked.

Turning to the prime minister’s close friend Jahangir Tareen, she inquired why the accountability watchdog was not investigating him. “Tareen laundered money through his wife and children. Why hasn’t the Supreme Court taken suo motu notice yet?” she questioned.