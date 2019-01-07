Pope urges EU leaders: Show solidarity with migrants

VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis on Sunday urged EU leaders to show “concrete solidarity” with 49 migrants stranded on NGO ships off the coast of Malta who have been refused permission to land. But both Italy and Malta, who have refused port access to the rescue ships, on Sunday reiterated their positions. “Forty-nine migrants rescued in the Mediterranean by two NGO ships have been onboard for several days now, waiting to be able to disembark,” Francis told thousands of people gathered in Saint Peter’s square in Rome.