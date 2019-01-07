Afghan-based militants attack checkpost in Landikotal

BARA: The militants belonging to the outlawed Jamaatul Ahrar attacked a checkpoint of the security forces in the Loy Shalman area in Landikotal in Khyber tribal district on Sunday. The sources said the militants operating from Afghanistan staged the attack. However, no causality was reported. The security forces retaliated and repulsed the attack. It may be mentioned that effective security mechanism has prevented the Afghanistan-based militants from staging attacks. The Pakistani militants are mostly based in Nangarhar and Kunar provinces in eastern Afghanistan.