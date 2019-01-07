Crown Prince was in Pakistan for last 3 days: Fawad Ch

ISLAMABAD: Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry has said Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan was in Pakistan for the last three days and he returned to his country from the federal capital on Sunday. In reaction to some media reports saying that the Crown Prince came to Pakistan on Sunday and returned to his country after two hours stay here, he said in a bitter tone that every pseudo-journalist here claim to be a foreign policy expert reporter even if he had never had a look at the Foreign Office. In two different tweets, Fawad Ch said all tours of foreign dignitaries are pre-planned, and the visit of Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed was also such an important tour. The minister said Abu Dhabi played a crucial role in Afghanistan talks and helped Pakistan overcome its balance-of-payment crisis. Pakistan enjoys a peculiar position in the Arab World, he added. Fawad Chaudhry said the media must verify before airing or publishing any news item. He said the real threat to the Freedom of Press was from the pseudo-journalists.