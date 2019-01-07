close
Mon Jan 07, 2019
AFP
January 7, 2019

Goerges beats teen sensation to retain Auckland crown

Sports

AUCKLAND: Julia Goerges drew on her experience to retain the WTA Auckland Classic title Sunday as she came from a set down to end the stunning run of Canadian teen sensation Bianca Andreescu.

There were tears from the 30-year-old German in an emotional celebration who took the match 2-6, 7-5, 6-1 with the final point coming when an Andreescu forehand went into the net. The ice-cool Andreescu had stunned the tennis world during the week having arrived in Auckland ranked 152nd and needing to play in the qualifying tournament to make the main draw. The 18-year-old then beat three top 50 players on her way to her first WTA final including former world number ones Caroline Wozniacki and Venus Williams.

Her form continued into the final when she raced through the first set and recovered from an early service break in the second to lead 5-4 when her concentration wavered. But the wily Goerges, 30, was not finished, and the momentum began to shift when she broke the Canadian at the start of the second set.

