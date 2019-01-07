close
Mon Jan 07, 2019
AFP
January 7, 2019

Qatar coach to ‘isolate’ team from Gulf politics at Asian Cup

Sports

DOHA: Qatar coach Felix Sanchez has vowed to "isolate" his players from politics at the Asian Cup, which is taking place in the United Arab Emirates during a diplomatic crisis between the countries.

The tournament represents the first visit by the Qatari national side to the UAE since the beginning of a row that has transformed the Gulf and left Doha cut off from its neighbouring former allies. Since June 2017, the UAE and other regional powers have imposed a boycott on Qatar, accusing it of backing terrorism and being too close to Iran. Two of the other nations who have enforced the boycott also have teams in the tournament, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain. Qatar denies the charges and says its neighbours are seeking regime change in Doha.

