Kakko buries US as Finland claims gold in World Juniors

VANCOUVER: Kaapo Kakko scored the game winner with 92 seconds left in regulation as Finland won the gold medal at the World Junior Ice Hockey Championships with a 3-2 victory over the USA on Saturday.

Kakko found a loose puck during a wild scramble in front of the US net and tucked the winner home to give Finland their third gold medal in the past six years. Kakko outduelled American Jack Hughes Saturday as the two 17-year-olds are tabbed to go one and two in the 2019 NHL entry draft.

Montreal Canadiens prospect Jesse Ylonen and Otto Latvala also scored while goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 25 saves for the underdog Finns, who surrendered a 2-0 lead in the third period before Kakko’s late goal broke the deadlock.

Sasha Chmelevski and Josh Norris scored back to back goals in the third period for the Americans, who were outshot 29-27. The US had five powerplays but failed to score a goal with the man advantage. Kirill Slepets notched a hat trick as Russia defeated Switzerland 5-2 to capture the bronze medal.

Host Canada did not reach the medal round and finished sixth as they were eliminated by Finland in the quarter-finals. Next year’s tournament will be held in the Czech

Republic.