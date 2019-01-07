Kyrgyzstan go to Asian Cup hopefuls

ABU DHABI: Better known for horseback wrestling, eagle hunting and dead goat polo, Kyrgyzstan are hoping to turn heads at this month’s Asian Cup football tournament.

The former Soviet republic has made significant progress since joining the Asian Football Confederation in 1994 and the outsiders warned they will be no pushovers in their debut appearance at the continent’s showpiece event. Kyrgyzstan’s White Falcons face China on Monday in their opening game in the United Arab Emirates before meeting title favourites South Korea and the Philippines, but coach Aleksandr Krestinin struck a defiant tone.

"We are not here just to make up the numbers," he told AFP. The mountainous central Asian country is home to nearly 20 forms of wrestling, bone tossing and a handful of ancient sports famous for their eye-popping ferocity.

Most notable among them is "kok-boru" -- where riders on horseback battle each other to grab a headless goat carcass from the dirt and throw it into a goal the size of a children’s paddling pool. Once at the crossroads of the Silk Road, Kyrgyzstan has nevertheless made significant strides in football since gaining independence in 1991 following the collapse of the Soviet Union.

They have risen to 91st in the FIFA world rankings -- 12th in Asia, above Qatar, Uzbekistan, and North Korea -- and are blessed with genuine talent in players such as Anton Zemlianukhin and Vitaly Lux.