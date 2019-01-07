close
Mon Jan 07, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AB
Asher Butt
January 7, 2019

Nannok, Floating Cloud excel in Lahore races

Sports

AB
Asher Butt
January 7, 2019

LAHORE: Nannok and Floating Cloud surprisingly emerged as stars of the day as they won the Sher Shah Suri Cup and Makhdumzada Sved Hassan Mahmud Memorial New Year Cup races respectively.

In all eight races including two cup races were conducted at the Lahore Race Club on Sunday and in those races several were upsets.

Reults: First race: Winner Khan Jee, second Sweet Sania and third Bright Life.

Second race: Winner Sarai Norang, second Gambler Boy and third Chota

Sayeen.

Third race: Winner Khan Jan, second One Four Seven and third Wali Choice

Fourth race: winner club Nannok, second Sahib and third Timbo

Fifth race: winner Floating Cloud, second licence to kill and third War It Is

Sixth race: winner Sublime, second phenomenal one and third bet fair

Seventh race: winner Wahab Choice, second KFK Princess and third Successful

Eighth race: winner Sahiba, second Public Fancy and third Royal Performance.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports