Nannok, Floating Cloud excel in Lahore races

LAHORE: Nannok and Floating Cloud surprisingly emerged as stars of the day as they won the Sher Shah Suri Cup and Makhdumzada Sved Hassan Mahmud Memorial New Year Cup races respectively.

In all eight races including two cup races were conducted at the Lahore Race Club on Sunday and in those races several were upsets.

Reults: First race: Winner Khan Jee, second Sweet Sania and third Bright Life.

Second race: Winner Sarai Norang, second Gambler Boy and third Chota

Sayeen.

Third race: Winner Khan Jan, second One Four Seven and third Wali Choice

Fourth race: winner club Nannok, second Sahib and third Timbo

Fifth race: winner Floating Cloud, second licence to kill and third War It Is

Sixth race: winner Sublime, second phenomenal one and third bet fair

Seventh race: winner Wahab Choice, second KFK Princess and third Successful

Eighth race: winner Sahiba, second Public Fancy and third Royal Performance.