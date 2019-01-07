Wapda crush Baloch FC in PPFL

KARACHI: Former four-time champions Wapda surged to the fourth spot after inflicting a crushing 3-0 defeat on the already relegated Nushki's Baloch FC in their 12th Pakistan Premier Football League (PPFL) match here at the KMC Stadium on Sunday.

In the one-sided affair Zubair Qadeer provided Wapda a much-needed lead in the 12th minute. Abdul Basit then doubled with a clinical strike in the 23rd minute. At half time WAPDA were leading 2-0. Wapda kept their dominance with good possession in the second half too, scoring third goal through Adeel Ali in the 70th minute to seal a big win.

Wapda coach Tanvir Ahmed said they could have pressed for the crown had they not been given tough matches in the start. “Our team played good football this season. But in the start we were given tough matches that quite unsettled us,” Tanvir told The News. “In Karachi we faced strength issue. We faced loss against Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) and SSGC as six of our leading players had been engaged with the Pakistan team besides our coach Mohammad Habib,” Tanvir added.

“And then we beat Navy even with 11 players. The strength was a big issue,” the former international defender said. WAPDA moved to 44 points with a single game in hand. Baloch FC are reeling at six points from 25 games. On Monday (today) Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) will meet Navy in what could be a crunch clash at the KPT Stadium. In the other outing of the day former two-time winners Army will take on K-Electric.