Mon Jan 07, 2019
AFP
January 7, 2019

Sudan police fire tear gas as protesters attempt march

World

AFP
January 7, 2019

KHARTOUM: Riot police fired tear gas Sunday at protesters in the Sudanese capital ahead of a planned march on the presidential palace calling for President Omar al-Bashir to step down, witnesses said. Deadly anti-government rallies have rocked Sudanese cities including Khartoum since December 19, when protests first broke out over a government decision to raise the price of bread. Authorities say at least 19 people including two security personnel have been killed in clashes during the demonstrations so far, but rights group Amnesty International has put the death toll at 37. On Sunday, small groups of protesters gathered in areas of downtown Khartoum after a group organising anti-government rallies called for a march on the palace. But riot police were quick to move in and disperse the protesters with tear gas, witnesses said. "Police are not even allowing 10 people to gather," a witness told AFP. Video footage posted on social media networks showed protesters fleeing down streets and alleyways in the downtown area trying to escape the noxious gas.

