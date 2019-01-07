close
Mon Jan 07, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
January 7, 2019

Operationalisation of CCU sought

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
January 7, 2019

MINGORA: The elders of Khwazakhela have asked Chief Minister Mahmood Khan to issue orders to the Health Department for operationalisation of the cardiac care unit (CCU) at the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital to facilitate the people.

The elders said that the fully equipped CCU at the Khwazakhela hospital had remained non-operational for the last one year, but the health department was taking no steps to operationalise it.

They said the senior doctors at the Saidu Group of Teaching Hospital had trained the doctors for the CCU of Khwazakhela hospital, but the government was yet to take practical measures to facilitate the local people. The elders asked the chief minister to look into the matter and solve their longstanding issue.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Peshawar