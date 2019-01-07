Two killed in Toba incidents

TOBA TEK SINGH: Two people were killed in separate incidents here on Sunday.

Shafiq of Chak 335/JB ended his life by hanging himself with a tree over a family dispute. In another incident, Imran of Chak 422/JB was present at his friend Haq Nawaz’s home at Chak 421/JB when a revolver went off accidentally and a bullet hit Imran. As a result, he died instantly. The police are investigating.