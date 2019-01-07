Weekly makeshift markets: Cosmetic change masks real issues

LAHORE: Unavailability of perishable items, wrong pricing, overcharging and sale of substandard items continued in Sunday bazaars here on Sunday.

The district management kept CM’s adviser Akram Chaudhry engaged in cosmetic changes in the bazaars and ignored real issues of unavailability of perishable items, wrong pricing, overcharging and sale of substandard items. This week majority of seasonal vegetables were not sold in the makeshift markets over pricing issue. The administration of Shadman Sunday bazaar relocated different stalls to different positions on the instructions of CM’s adviser Akram Ch. However, the administration did not bother to ensure availability of seasonal vegetables and fruits and check overcharging in the bazaar. Similar situation was observed in other Sunday bazaars where rotten vegetables and fruits were sold at A-grade rates while A-grade items were not sold in any makeshift markets of the City.

Massive overcharging also continued in open markets. In different localities of the City vendors sold perishable items at double rates contrary to the official rates. The vendors claimed that the price list was issued wrongly as their purchasing price from Badami Bagh wholesale market was much higher than the official rates issued by the market committee Lahore with duly signed of the DC Office representatives and other officials concerned. They alleged that all government officials were involved in wrong pricing and overcharging issue. This week price of potato was fixed at Rs 8 to 10 per kg, while in open markets it was sold at Rs 20 to 30 per kg.

The price of tomato was fixed at Rs 27 to 29 per kg, mixed variety was sold at Rs 3 per kg. Garlic local was fixed at Rs 68 to 70 per kg, sold at Rs 80 to 90 per kg, Garlic Chinese was fixed at Rs 107 to 110 per kg, sold at Rs 120 to 140 per kg. Ginger Chinese was fixed at Rs 165 to 170 per kg, sold at Rs 200 per kg, Garlic Thai was fixed at Rs 1047 to 110 per kg, sold at Rs 160 per kg. Brinjal was fixed at Rs 28 to 30 per kg, sold at Rs 40 per kg. Cucumber farm was fixed at Rs 38 to 40 per kg, not sold on account of wrong pricing. Mongray was fixed at Rs 35 per kg, not sold on pricing issue. Biter gourd was fixed at Rs 58 to 60 per kg, also not available on pricing issue. Spinach was fixed at Rs 17 to 18 per kg, sold at Rs 20 to 25 per kg. Banana A- category was fixed at Rs 48 to 50 per dozen, sold at Rs 60 per dozen, B-category was fixed at Rs 33 to 35 per dozen, sold at Rs 50 per dozen. Musami was fixed at Rs 58 to 90 per dozen, sold at Rs 80 to 120 per dozen. Guava was fixed at Rs 33 to 35 per kg, sold at Rs 50 per kg. Grape fruit was fixed at Rs 18 per piece, sold at Rs 15 to 20 per piece.