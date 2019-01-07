Cardboard warehouse gutted by fire

A cardboard warehouse was gutted after a fire erupted in the building located near Gulbai area of Mauripur on Sunday.

Upon receiving a report of the incident, the fire brigade immediately sent two fire tenders to the site, while an extra contingent of law-enforcers also arrived to prevent any untoward incident.

According to a spokesperson for the fire brigade, the fire broke out in the bushes surrounding the building and soon engulfed the warehouse, which is located on railway land. He said the fire fighters managed to control the blaze after hectic efforts that went on for more than two hours.

He added that chemical drums were stored in the warehouse but because of timely action by the fire fighters, a larger explosion was avoided. He said it caused losses worth thousands of rupees as some material was also stored outside.

According to police officials, the cause is yet to be ascertained, but it seems like the fire broke out accidently as no criminal element was found during initial investigations. Meanwhile, a toy godown situated in Rafiq Centre opposite Zainab Market in Saddar was also gutted in a fire.

Fire brigade officials said that two fire tenders arrived at the site and managed to control the fire after hours of hectic efforts. Fortunately, no loss of life occurred. The cause is yet to be ascertained.