close
Mon Jan 07, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
January 7, 2019

Cardboard warehouse gutted by fire

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
January 7, 2019

A cardboard warehouse was gutted after a fire erupted in the building located near Gulbai area of Mauripur on Sunday.

Upon receiving a report of the incident, the fire brigade immediately sent two fire tenders to the site, while an extra contingent of law-enforcers also arrived to prevent any untoward incident.

According to a spokesperson for the fire brigade, the fire broke out in the bushes surrounding the building and soon engulfed the warehouse, which is located on railway land. He said the fire fighters managed to control the blaze after hectic efforts that went on for more than two hours.

He added that chemical drums were stored in the warehouse but because of timely action by the fire fighters, a larger explosion was avoided. He said it caused losses worth thousands of rupees as some material was also stored outside.

According to police officials, the cause is yet to be ascertained, but it seems like the fire broke out accidently as no criminal element was found during initial investigations. Meanwhile, a toy godown situated in Rafiq Centre opposite Zainab Market in Saddar was also gutted in a fire.

Fire brigade officials said that two fire tenders arrived at the site and managed to control the fire after hours of hectic efforts. Fortunately, no loss of life occurred. The cause is yet to be ascertained.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Karachi