Research-based education

In Pakistan, unfortunately, there is a dearth of research-based education. Throughout the world, higher education institutions play a vital and leading role in making research on various matters. Pakistan’s, however, are way behind. Currently, our education institutions are imparting theoretical education to our youth with no focus on the development of their critical thinking skills. Without developing thinking and inventing ability in our youth, our institutes will merely be producing graduates without any ideas.

Both the federal and provincial governments should allocate maximum funds to their respective universities so that they are able to carry out research.

Abdul Samad Samo

Karachi