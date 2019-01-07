close
Mon Jan 07, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
January 7, 2019

Research-based education

Newspost

January 7, 2019

In Pakistan, unfortunately, there is a dearth of research-based education. Throughout the world, higher education institutions play a vital and leading role in making research on various matters. Pakistan’s, however, are way behind. Currently, our education institutions are imparting theoretical education to our youth with no focus on the development of their critical thinking skills. Without developing thinking and inventing ability in our youth, our institutes will merely be producing graduates without any ideas.

Both the federal and provincial governments should allocate maximum funds to their respective universities so that they are able to carry out research.

Abdul Samad Samo

Karachi

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost