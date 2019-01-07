Toxic waste

In our country, toxic waste is regularly dumped into the seas. This careless activity not only has a bad impact on marine life, but it also puts human lives on danger. The toxic seawater is sent to filter plants where the water is filtered. This water is then released in water pipelines of residential areas. It is the same water that we use to carry out daily household and even use it for drinking and cooking purposes. Even after getting treated at high temperature, the water doesn’t completely lose toxic pollutants. This is why there has been a rise in water-borne diseases.

Environmental experts have warned factories to stop dumping toxic waste in the rivers and seas. Both factory owners and the government must pay attention to this serious issue and take steps to stop the dumping of waste in the rivers.

Deena Manzoor

Kech