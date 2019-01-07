close
Mon Jan 07, 2019
January 7, 2019

Respecting the law

Newspost

January 7, 2019

A large number of commuters in Turbat are driving cars and motorcycles that do not have any registration plate. The police have turned a blind eye to these people and are not fining them for the clear violation of the law.

Vehicles with no registration plates are widely used in robberies and other crimes. In order to avert any untoward incident, the provincial government must order the law-enforcement agencies to take action against commuters whose vehicles don’t have proper registration plate.

Tanveer Rashid

Turbat

