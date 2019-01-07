close
Mon Jan 07, 2019
January 7, 2019

A landslide victory?

Newspost

January 7, 2019

The landslide victory of the Awami League, which has won 288 out of 300 seats, caused resentment among various political personalities in Bangladesh. The unrest created before the elections and on Election Day in lends credence to claims of election manoeuvring. Almost 100 candidates of the Opposition Alliance led by the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) refused to take part in these general elections due to situations across the country.

Opposition Leader Kamal Hussain rejected the election result and demanded for fresh elections to be held under a neutral government; however, the Election Commission rejected the request. Western powers like the US and the EU have also expressed reservations on Bangladesh’s general elections. One should not forget that selected democracy leads to people losing faith in democracy and the electoral system.

M Rehmat Ullah Alvi

Muzaffargarh

