Rush hour

The traffic situation at Soldier Bazar No 2 and No 3 is getting worse. The traffic authorities have neither installed traffic signals in the vicinity nor deployed a sufficient number of traffic police personnel in the area.

The situation has been worsened ever since a portion of M A Jinnah Road has been closed for traffic. The traffic authorities must come up with a well-thought-out plan to deal with the traffic flow.

Ashfaq Sharif

Karachi