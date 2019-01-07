tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The traffic situation at Soldier Bazar No 2 and No 3 is getting worse. The traffic authorities have neither installed traffic signals in the vicinity nor deployed a sufficient number of traffic police personnel in the area.
The situation has been worsened ever since a portion of M A Jinnah Road has been closed for traffic. The traffic authorities must come up with a well-thought-out plan to deal with the traffic flow.
Ashfaq Sharif
Karachi
