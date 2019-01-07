Compassion for the elderly

PM Imran Khan often talks about compassion for the poor, elderly and those who suffer from permanent disabilities, but the same was not seen in the recently announced budget where 17.5 percent withholding tax has been levied on returns on investment made in National Saving Schemes on non-filers. National saving schemes are mostly for senior citizens. The irony is that the state has raised pensions of its paid civil and uniformed employees, which are exempted from tax in addition to other benefits such as allotment of subsidized plots and housing schemes.

But the same compassion is not for those senior citizens working in private or public sectors, who paid tax on the salaries they earned while employed. This dual standard is visible when the state charges nominal taxes on millions of profit earned by powerful land developers on commercial sales of land and houses. The state must exhibit its benevolence and compassion by tax exemption on all investments made in NSS by senior citizens, widows, orphans and handicapped as they rely solely on meager monthly returns.

Ali Malik Tariq

Lahore