PHP arrested 22,596 violators in 2018

LAHORE: Additional Inspector General Punjab Highway Patrol has said that Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) arrested 22,596 culprits during the year 2018 by registering 25,012 cases.

The PHP team arrested 2,529 proclaimed offenders and 454 court absconders. They rescued 154,956 people on the roads, reunited 510 lost children with their parents; removed 47,445 encroachments and impounded 915,621 motorcycles that had no documents or registration numbers.

Besides, the PHP teams recovered 91 Kalashnikovs, 315 rifles, 267 guns/carbines, 1,560 pistols/revolvers, 626 magazines, 16,350 cartridges and bullets and registered 2,528 cases in the year 2018. During the year, 149,659 challan tickets were issued and fine imposed on traffic violators. Under Green Highway drive, 779,338 saplings were planted in all over Punjab out of which 338,821 plants survived and reached natural growth.