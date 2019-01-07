close
Mon Jan 07, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 7, 2019

Indian lawyers visit Gurdwara Janamasthan

National

NANKANA SAHIB: A 32-member delegation of Indian lawyers on Sunday visited Gurdwara Janamasthan here. The members were led by Haryana High Court Bar Association president Sardar Partab Singh. They visited different sections of the Gurdwara. Caretaker of Gurdwara Attiq Gillani briefed the delegation. Meanwhile, the delegation visited the Nankana bar. DBA president Muhammad Akram Bhatti and others gave a warm reception to the visiting delegation. Talking to journalists, the Indian delegation members thanked the Pakistani government for opening the Kartarpur Corridor. They appealed to the Indian government to come forward in response of such a good step and facilitate the Muslims of Pakistan by allowing them to visit their religious places in India.

