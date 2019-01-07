NAB being used for political victimisation, says Nisar Khuhro

SUKKUR: The PPP Sindh President, Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, on Sunday said the PTI government is giving an impression that the institutions are autonomous while NAB is being used as a tool for political victimisation.

Addressing a press conference at the Larkana Press Club, the PPP Sindh president said unfortunately the institutions are not independent and being used by the powerful individuals. He said the closure of Asghar Khan case and 90s’ elections rigging case was a sheer injustice.

Nisar Ahmed Khuhro said it was incomprehensible that the NAB succeeded in digging out the evidences in money laundering case against Nawaz Sharif but could not find any evidence in the Asghar Khan case. He said these were the double standards and the PPP would continue to condemning such acts.

He said if the Bureau is an independent institution, then why the government appointed Shahzad Akbar as Adviser for NAB. He said the appointment of the Adviser for the NAB is to victimise the political leadership. He said the government has put 172 people on the Exit Control List (ECL), including the Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

The PPP Sindh president said the name of Gen (retd) Pervez Mushraf, who was facing the charges of treason, was excluded from the ECL. He said Asif Ali Zardari already submitted his passport but putting his name on the ECL was a clear indication of political exploitation. He claimed the federal government was defaming NAB and Prime Minister Imran Khan has brought in a rule like Musharraf.