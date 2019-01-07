Ministry initiates several projects for uplift of education sector

Islamabad: Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training during the year 2018 had taken numerous steps for uplift of education sector including improvement of quality education, to bring back 20 million out of schools children, plan to introduce uniform system and same standard of all educational boards.

According to the official sources here on Sunday, the education ministry had launched National Education Policy Framework 2018. The education ministry in its framework has identified four key areas in education sector including improving quality education, enrolment of out of school children, imparting skills development to youth and introducing uniform education system. The ministry had established a National Task Force under the guidelines of present government for the uplift of education sector.

The ministry had taken steps to merge different kinds of educational systems existing in the country into one, including Madrassa system, private schools system or English medium and public sectors schools. A National Curriculum Council had been planned based on educational experts to develop a consensus for uniform syllabus. Under the ministry’s pilot project for ICT schools 2018, it will enrol all 27,000 children in next two years with the public-private partnership.

In this regard the ministry had launched the out of school children campaign in the federal capital. The ministry had set education standards for the first time in the history of country.

It had also introduced modern curriculum from class one to five at par with international standards. The education ministry had also launched a project - National Education Reforms Initiative with Rs500 million to modernise and update current examination system across all educational boards in the country.

Under Vision 2025, the ministry launched four major programmes. First was the development of the curriculum under which the ministry of education had finalized modern curriculum for the federal capital schools.

The second programme was the comparative study and reforms of the Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education across four provinces, under which the educational standard of the entire boards was assessed and modernised with new technological facilities. The third programme, was training of the teachers to make them aware of the modern curriculum raising their level toward interactive learning. In this regard a state of the art teachers training centre in Islamabad was established. The last and fourth programme was reforms in Madaris and introduction of modern education.