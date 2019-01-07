close
Mon Jan 07, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
January 7, 2019

Babra Sharif house case: SC orders tenant to pay rent, appear in court on 11th

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
January 7, 2019

LAHORE: The Supreme Court Sunday issued a notice to a jeweller on a petition, filed by famous actress Babra Sharif, for getting vacated her house in Lahore.

 The two-member SC bench, led by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, heard the case at the SC Lahore Registry. Babra Sharif said in her petition that her tenant had refused to pay her rent of her house or vacate it.

 The actress stated that the jeweller tried to make her property controversial and bringing down its market value. The SC bench ordered the jeweller to pay all outstanding rent amounts and appear in the court on Jan 11.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story