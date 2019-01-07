Kaizer Chiefs blunder gifts Mamelodi Sundowns victory

JOHANNESBURG: A disastrous mistake by Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Virgil Vries gifted Mamelodi Sundowns a 2-1 victory this weekend in a high-profile South African Premiership showdown.

Namibian Vries came too far off his line and a seemingly aimless 81st-minute long pass from Lyle Lakay bounced over him, allowing Lebohang Maboe to tap home the winner.Liberian Anthony Laffor had given Sundowns a third-minute lead that Zimbabwean Willard Katsande cancelled out with a header 11 minutes later.

Tearful Vries, deputising for injured first choice Itumeleng Khune, was consoled by team-mates after a match Chiefs deserved to win at Soccer City stadium in Soweto.The fortunate victory was a timely boost for defending champions Sundowns, who are lagging behind in the title race and begin their CAF Champions League group campaign against Lobi Stars in Nigeria Friday.Wits recovered from conceding a 43-second goal and being outplayed for much of the opening half to win 2-1 away to lowly Free State Stars in central town Bethlehem.