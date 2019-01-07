Goerges beats Andreescu to retain Auckland crown

AUCKLAND: Julia Goerges drew on her experience to retain the WTA Auckland Classic title Sunday as she came from a set down to end the stunning run of Canadian teen sensation Bianca Andreescu.

There were tears from the 30-year-old German in an emotional celebration who took the match 2-6, 7-5, 6-1 with the final point coming when an Andreescu forehand went into the net.

“This win means a lot to me because not everything was working well in the beginning,” said the 30-year-old Goerges who needed all her experience and patience to recover from being down 4-5 in the second set after losing the first.

“I used my experience today and really went for it in the important moments. My coach came at 5-4 and helped me find some solutions,” she said.The ice-cool Andreescu had stunned the tennis world during the week having arrived in Auckland ranked 152nd and needing to play in the qualifying tournament to make the main draw.

The 18-year-old then beat three top 50 players on her way to her first WTA final including former world number ones Caroline Wozniacki and Venus Williams.Her form continued into the final when she raced through the first set and recovered from an early service break in the second to lead 5-4 when her concentration wavered.

Andreescu broke every serve by Goerges in the first set, at one stage leading 4-0 before dropping her own serve twice.But the wily Goerges, 30, was not finished, and the momentum began to shift when she broke the Canadian at the start of the second set. Although she dropped her own serve at 4-4, Goerges gathered herself to break Andreescu again at 5-5 and held serve to take the set.She broke three more times in the decider to claim her 15th WTA title.