Aussies slump on day of Asian Cup upsets

AL-AIN, United Arab Emirates: Australia made a horror start to their title defence and unfancied India stunned Thailand on a day of upsets at the Asian Cup on Sunday.

The Socceroos had expected to make short work of Jordan but Graham Arnold’s men slumped 1-0 in their worst start in four visits to the tournament.Later, India also sprang a surprise when they thrashed Thailand 4-1 to top Group A, after the 1-1 draw between hosts UAE and Bahrain in the tournament opener on Saturday.

Australia are targeting their third straight final but the Socceroos failed to score despite enjoying 76 percent of possession against Jordan.Jordan celebrated wildly with their travelling supporters in Al Ain after Anas Bani-Yaseen’s first-half header was enough to beat the defending champions in Al Ain.

Jordan’s goal came from a corner on 26 minutes, when defender Bani-Yaseen put a thumping header into the top corner.In Abu Dhabi, veteran striker Sunil Chhetri scored twice as India unexpectedly thumped Thailand to make a rip-roaring start to their campaign.