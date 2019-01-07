Tense wait for election results in volatile DR Congo

KINSHASA: A week after crucial elections to replace long-term president Joseph Kabila, the DR Congo was on tenterhooks on Sunday with no date for the announcement of delayed results and just over half of ballots counted.

On Saturday, just hours before the scheduled announcement of the provisional outcome, electoral officials announced a delay until next week, without specifying a date. Amid fears of tampering and rising calls from world powers for voters’ wishes to be respected, commission president Corneille Nangaa said little over half of ballots had been counted since the December 30 polls.

"We ask the nation to remain patient for the time it will take to consolidate all our data," he said on Sunday, claiming that "diplomats... are doing their utmost to threaten us," without elaborating.

Twenty-one candidates ran in the election to succeed Kabila, who has ruled the vast conflict-ridden country for almost 18 years. Among the frontrunners were Kabila’s handpicked successor Emmanuel Ramazani Shadary and two opposition candidates: veteran heavyweight Felix Tshisekedi and newcomer Martin Fayulu.

At stake is the political stewardship of a mineral-rich country that has never known a peaceful transition of power since independence from Belgium in 1960. Kabila was due to step down two years ago, but clung on to power, sparking widespread protests which were brutally repressed, killing dozens.

The election, preceded by repeated delays, was relatively peaceful. But tensions have built over the lengthy counting process amid fears the results could be manipulated to install Kabila-backed Shadary in the presidency.