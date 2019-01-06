Alleged terrorist arrested

PESHAWAR: The Counter-Terrorism Department of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police arrested an alleged terrorist and recovered hand grenade and pistol from him.

An official of the CTD said the alleged terrorist Shamsur Rehman from Afghanistan was arrested during an action in Achini Khwarh.

The official said one hand grenade and a pistol were recovered from the held terrorist involved in attack on a police party in 2017.