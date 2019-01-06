Aftab Sherpao vows to unite Pakhtuns

PESHAWAR: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) head Aftab Sherpao said on Saturday his party would spare no effort to unite the Pakhtuns on a single platform.

Through a statement, he underscored the need for making efforts to bring all the Pakhtun nationalist forces together to come up with a strategy to address the challenges facing the Pakhtuns.

We had proposed making joint efforts to forge unity among the Pakhtuns, Aftab Sherpao said.

Welcoming the statement of Awami National Party (ANP) leader Asfandyar Wali Khan about his call for the unity of the Pakhtun leadership, he said his party was willing to agree on the minimum common agenda to find solutions to the problems facing the Pakhtuns.

He announced the formation of a four-member committee comprising QWP organiser Haji Mohammad Ghufran, Mohammad Jamil Advocate, Asad Afridi Advocate and Tariq Ahmad Khan to go ahead with the task.

We also welcome the efforts of all those who are striving to help the Pakhtuns get their rights and remove their sense of deprivation, he added.

He said the Pakhtuns were faced with a host of problems in the prevailing situation and there was a dire need for making collective efforts to unite them.