Allah loves me as I’m a chosen person: Sh Rashid

LAHORE: Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad has said that Allah loves him as he is a “chosen person of Almighty”.

Addressing a press conference at Railways Headquarters here on Saturday, he said he commanded such a great respect in Kashmir that no one else in Pakistan could compete with him in this regard. Coming down hard on his political opponents, he said Asif Ali Zardari was the major beneficiary of Benazir Bhutto’s martyrdom, though the entire world suffered from a loss in her death. He said Shahbaz Sharif was the biggest thief and dacoit of the Subcontinent.

He said he was worried that Asif Zardari might cause an end to the political career of his son Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. He said he had never heard that the will of a deceased person was found in the purse of a maid.

Sh Rashid alleged that Shahbaz Sharif was the person who looted the national exchequer and helped his son, son-in-law and former finance minister Ishaq Dar flee the country. He reiterated his reservations over Shahbaz Sharif’s appointment as chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC). He added he came to know about corruption of Shahbaz Sharif during his recent visit to China. He said Rana Sanaullah was speaking against him as he (Rashid) had announced going to the Supreme Court against Shahbaz Sharif over the PAC chairmanship. About former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, the railways minister said he was an “LNG thief” and he too would have to go to jail. Sh Rashid also criticised the Punjab Food Authority (PFA), saying heavy fines were being imposed on the poor people over small negligence. He said he would go to the Supreme Court against it. “Do they want a civil war?” he questioned while explaining that fines as high as Rs50,000 were being imposed on the poor people while their businesses were also being sealed for a couple of weeks. He, however, said those who were involved in adulteration should be hanged. “I will also meet the Punjab chief minister first time over the issue,” he added.

Earlier, the minister announced bringing the salaries of Railway Police on a par with the salaries of Punjab

Police. He said the Pakistan Railways would also launch an FM radio station under the public-private partnership, saying the railways hoped to earn profits through this venture as it had around 500 million clientele in the shape of passengers travelling by trains across the country.

He said that on the Supreme Court orders, Pakistan Railways would not sell its land to anyone and only lease them out for five years only. He thanked the judiciary for settling cases related to Royal Palm and land lease.

He reiterated his intention to start 20 new trains during 2019 and added similar number of freight trains would also be started in the current year. He added that two of the passenger trains would be VVIP with 5-star dining facilities onboard. Subject to Prime Minister’s availability, the installation of trackers on trains would be inaugurated this month, he said.