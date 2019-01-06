Hingol Dam must be given priority: PPP senator

ISLAMABAD: Senior leader of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Taja Haider said the contract for construction of Mohmand Dam has been awarded to an engineering firm of an adviser to the prime minister, on a single bid while the much more beneficial Hingol Dam project in Balochistan was lying dormant for almost a decade.Comparing the two projects, Senator Taj Haider said that detailed engineering designs and tender documents of the Hingol Dam project had been completed in 2009 while in the Mohmand Dam project case even the consultants had not been appointed. He said Hingol Dam’s capacity at 1.4MAF is larger than the 1.3MAF capacity of Mohmand Dam. “It shall irrigate 120,000 acres compared to mere 17,000 acres of Mohmand Dam; its total estimated cost is lower than that of Mohmand Dam,” he said. He said the land acquisition is much cheaper since the land of the site does not have to be purchased and human displacement is less. “[The] Hingol Dam will open up a new era of prosperity for the local population by multiplying manifold agriculture, livestock, fisheries and tourism sectors,” he said.