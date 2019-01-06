close
Sun Jan 06, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 6, 2019

Prayer leader murdered

National

OC
Our Correspondent
January 6, 2019

BAHAWALPUR: A prayer leader-cum faith healer of Qalunder Shah mosque was murdered in Mauza Badar Din over issues of amulets.

Accused Haider Kharal and his accomplices murdered prayer leader Allah Yar in riverine belt of Sutlej.

According to police, the accused took the prayer leader to the riverine belt of Sutlej in a car for spiritual treatment of the mother of Haider.

The accused later killed the prayer leader there. Qaimpur police have registered a case and main accused Haider Kharal surrendered to the police.

DBA POLLS GAINS MOMENTUM: The polls campaign of the District Bar Association (DBA) has gained momentum on Saturday.

Mian Muhammad Azher is contesting for the slot of the president against non-practicing female lawyer Sahara Abbasi.

Muhammad Najam and Muhammad Ashraf Khan contesting for the post of vice president. Sheraz Ahmad Berri is contesting for the slot of secretary general against Rai Fahad Mehmood and female lawyer Riffat Yasmeen.

Raza Hussain Lodhi and Jamila Naz are contesting for the post of joint secretary. Candidates for other offices had been elected unopposed and final list of the contesting candidates was displayed on DBA notice board. The polling will be held on January 12.

