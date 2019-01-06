PM to spell out how to fight poverty next week: Naeem

RAWALPINDI: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Naeemul Haq Saturday said Prime Minister Imran Khan will next week announce revolutionary measures on how to fight poverty. Talking to journalists here, Haq noted that the focus of government as well as the prime minister was on combating poverty. He also reiterated the government’s resolve that five million houses would be readied in five years. He explained that some 80 per cent of the houses would be for the poor, who would be able to pay paltry installments per month while the rest would be for the middle class. He said around 10,000 developers would transform this policy into a reality.

Referring to corruption, Haq said former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif had been awarded sentence and now it was the turn of ex-president Asif Ali Zardari, as previously they had looted and plundered the national wealth. The government, he pointed out, was also working on a comprehensive policy to control population, as it was one of the major hurdles to the way of progress and prosperity, saying 15,000 new souls were being added to Pakistan’s population in every 24 hours. Sounding optimistic, Haq maintained that the government would be able to ensure health card to every family during its five-year stint, enabling them to get monthly Rs2,000-3,000 free medicines from government hospitals. —Correspondent