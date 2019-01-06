Wedding of Hamid Mir’s son brings various political, social groups together

ISLAMABAD: A cross section of the political leadership, government officials, media personalities and diplomats had gathered at the foot of the scenic Margalla Hills on Saturday to celebrate the wedding of the senior journalist and Geo TV’s anchorperson Hamid Mir’s son, Arafat Mir. The reception held at the Serena, Islamabad showcased the depth of Pakistani society by bringing together people of different political and social divisions and warming the otherwise chilly and cold atmosphere of the capital city.

The event coincided with the day commemorating the Kashmiris right to self determination and Hamid Mir announced the 6-year old Razia Sultana, daughter of the iconic and incarcerated leader of the Kashmir freedom struggle, Yaseen Malik as the chief guest. The child was accompanied by her mother Mrs Mishal Yaseen Malik and grandmother Rehana Hussain Malik. The Indian High Commissioner Ajay Bisariya along with his wife also walked in. The Hurriyat leadership, including Yousuf Naseem, Faiz Naqshbandi, Sardar Ateeq Ahmed Khan, and Tanvirul Islam also attended the reception.

Among the political bigwigs, Chairman PPP, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, JUI Chief, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, former prime minister and president PML-Q Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, BNP leader Akhtar Mengal and AJK PM Farooq Haider were sitting together, while Sindh CM Syed Murad Ali Shah, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood, Energy Minister Umar Ayub Khan, Minister Ports and Shipping Ali Zaidi, Minister Water Resources Faisal Vawda, Advisor to PM Naeemul Haq, Senator Rehman Malik, Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwala, Senator Sherry Rehman, Senator Shibli Faraz, and Awn Chaudhry were sitting along with the President Arif Alvi.They all were sitting happily, chatting and enjoying the event.

Among the top diplomats were the US Ambassador John F Hoover who attended the event along with French Ambassador Dr Marc Barety and British High Commissioner Thomas Drew. Other luminaries included Tikka Khan, Farrukh Suhail Gondil, MNA Nadeem Afzal Chan, Ombudswoman Kishmala Tariq, bowler Shoaib Akhtar, singer Shahzad Roy, DG ISPR Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor, Brig (retd) Ateeq Ahmed, Lt Gen (retd) Amjad Shoaib, columnist and anchor Suhail Warraich and defence analyst Maj (retd) Amir were also among those who attended the reception.

The former presidents of the Supreme Court Bar Association Kamran Murtaza and Ali Ahmed Kurd, PML-N leaders, including former PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Hamza Shahbaz, Ahsan Iqbal, Tahira Aurangzeb, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Senator Najma Hameed, Dr Asif Kirmani, Khawaja Asif, Talal Chaudhry, Senator Javed Abbasi, ANP leader Mian Iftikhar Hussain Shah, Chaudhry Nisar, Senator (retd) Enver Beg, Tariq Pirzada, Senator Farhatullah Babar, Dr Jamal Nasir, Suhail Zia Butt, Ataul Haq Qasmi, Najam Sethi, Jugno Mohsin had also joined in at the Hamid's reception.

Former Sindh Governor Mohammad Zubair said it was wonderful to see people from different political backgrounds who otherwise do not seemingly tolerate each other sitting together under one roof. Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry’s turned the environment lighter with his humour.

Secretary Information Shafqat Jalil, Principal Information Officer Mian Jahangir Iqbal, TV anchors who are now the household names, including Amir Mateen, Kashif Abbasi, Amir Ilyas Rana, Asma Shirazi, Munizae Jahangir, Hafizullah Niazi, Mehr Bukhari, former adviser to PM Irfan Siddiqui, Dr Shahid Siddiqui, Prof Fateh Muhammad Malik, former chairman Nadra Tariq Malik, Prof Tahir Malik, Director News at Geo News Rana Jawad, Inamul Haq Javed, Mazhar Barlas, and other dignitaries also attended the reception.

The US Ambassador John Hoover said he is impressed by the strength and depth of the Pakistani culture where everyone joins in both at festivity and tragedy. He said he has never been to a gathering where people of opposing viewpoints are celebrating together in good nature. Prominent poet Kishwar Naheed thrilled the audience with her couplets.

The bonhomie and cordiality reflected by those at the opposing side in the Parliament prompted some to advise to bring the political tensions and temperature down with the similar spirit of reconciliation and dialogue while shedding the acrimony.