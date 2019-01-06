Man kills wife over domestic issue

MALAKWAL: A man shot dead his wife over a domestic issue in Rarrka Zairein locality in Miana Gondal police on Saturday. Tehmina Bibi of Dhok Mast of Chakwal and Nadeem Abbas Gondal of Rarrka Zairein of Malakwal married of their choice five years ago. After some time, they started exchanging harsh words with each other. On the day of incident, after exchange of harsh words, Nadeem in a fit of rage shot her dead. The police have registered a case against Nadeem and his two accomplices.

Missing youth’s body recovered: The body of a boy, who went missing, was recovered from fields in Sahib Ka Lok area in the limits of Civil Lines police on Saturday.

Samih, 12, of Sahib Ka Lok had gone for fishing at lower canal Jhelum two days ago, but he did not come back. His body was spotted by villagers and the police were informed about it. The police sent the body to the DHQ Hospital Mandi Bahauddin for an autopsy. According to medical report, the boy was abused and then his throat was cut. His relatives and locals staged a protest against police.