Cold wave strikes twin cities

Islamabad: A cold wave swept Islamabad and Rawalpindi due to intermittent rains on Saturday forcing residents to stay indoors.

During the last 24 hours, Islamabad received 26 millimetres rain in Golra area, 39 millimetres in Saidpur, 24 in Bokra and 27 in New Airport, while 19 and eight millimetres rainfall was reported in Rawalpindi's Shamsabad and Chaklala areas respectively.

The weathermen said the rainy spell caused by a westerly wave would subside in the next 24 hours.

He said mainly very cold and dry weather was expected in most parts of the country on Sunday.

“More rain-thunderstorm with snow over the hills is expected at isolated places in Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas, while foggy conditions are expected in southern Punjab and upper Sindh in the morning hours,” he said.

The rainfall left slushy mess and puddles on roads due to poor drainage inconveniencing motorists and commuters.

With the weather being pleasant, the people thronged restaurants and malls in Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

Some even drove to Murree hills to spend the weekend.