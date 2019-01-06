Rain may help control spread of respiratory infections

Rawalpindi: The rainfall on Friday and Saturday may help controlling spread of the seasonal infections including colds, flu and throat infections in this region of the country by improving quality of the air that has been engulfed by dusty clouds, toxic metals and vapours in dry chilly weather conditions.

The incidences of respiratory tract infections (RTIs) particularly the upper RTIs have been much higher among the population in this part of the country including twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi and according to health experts, the RTIs have taken shape of an epidemic mainly because of high pollution level in the air.

Data collected by ‘The News’ has revealed that paediatrics departments of the three allied hospitals including Holy Family Hospital, Benazir Bhutto Hospital and District Headquarters Hospital have been receiving well over 50 per cent of all cases with upper or lower RTIs while nearly 30 per cent of all patients visiting outpatient departments of the allied hospitals were found to be suffering from seasonal infections.

The severe cold dry air had been causing respiratory tract infections along with triggering dust allergy in patients suffering from the disease and the number of cases of upper RTIs including colds, flu and throat infection had been continuously on the rise at least for the last three weeks or so, said Medical Superintendent at BBH Dr. Tariq Masood Niazi while talking to ‘The News’ on Saturday.

He added that rain on Friday and Saturday would have cleansed the air and I hope that it would help controlling spread of seasonal infections mainly caused by dusty air however after the rain, individuals would have to take extra care to avoid bad effects of severe cold on their health.

It is important that colds and flu that are caused by different germs are self-limiting within a week or so, however, sometimes complications such as ear and sinus infections in case of colds and pneumonia in case of flu may occur that may be life-threatening.

Dr. Niazi said the most important thing to control spread of seasonal infections is awareness among public on various aspects of seasonal infections. People need to keep environment clean and one should wash hands frequently to avoid seasonal ailments, he said.

He, however, added that patients of asthma may suffer triggers after the rain and extreme cold may cause problems for children and chronic patients suffering from heart disease, diabetes or like problems.

He said a cold is generally mild, while the flu tends to be more severe. A stuffy or runny nose, sneezing, sore throat, no or mild fever, lasting two to four days or a week, are usual signs of cold while tiredness, high fever, chills, headache, and major aches and pains are common signs of flu. There is no cure for the cold or the flu as these are self-limiting however one should take medication for relief and to avoid complications, he said.

He added that almost all hospitals across the province have been receiving heavy influx of child patients with the infections caused by severe cold. To avoid impact of harsh weather, people should take plenty of fluids along with hot drinks including tea and green tea that can help avoiding diseases in severe cold by keeping body warm and soothing throat. After the rain, the air quality may get improved but people must avoid exposure to extreme cold that may cause multiple muscular pains, said Dr. Niazi.

He added children must be safeguarded from extreme cold through warm clothing and their rooms must be kept well ventilated and clean to safeguard them lower RTIs including pneumonia.