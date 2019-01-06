SSP directs action against transporters having no fare list in Islamabad

Islamabad: Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed has directed to take action against public service vehicles (PSVs) plying on various routes of Islamabad without fare list. While reviewing the performance of Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) during the last year, he said that ITP will continue strict action against the PSVs not completing their routes and over-charging the commuters from the prescribed fare. He said that it is mandatory for the transporters to keep fare list with them.

He directed to constitute special teams to check the fare list and take strict action against those plying their vehicles without it. The purpose is to provide better facilities to the general public, the SSP said and asked the citizens to lodge their complaints at Traffic Help Line 915 in case of route incompletion by PSVs. He said that ITP is utilising all out efforts to facilitate the general public and not only issuing traffic violation tickets to the PSVs for overcharging and non-completion of route but also canceling the driving license of the drivers who are found involved in same violation time and again.

Farrukh Rasheed directed his staff to ensure that the PSVs drivers/conductors abide by the laws, avoid from misbehaving with the passengers, over charging and smoking.

SSP Traffic appealed the citizens to inform the traffic help line 915 if they witness any of the above violation during their travel in PSVs, enabling the ITP to take strict action against the violators well in time. —APP