close
Sun Jan 06, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
January 6, 2019

Bid to smuggle arms foiled

National

OC
Our Correspondent
January 6, 2019

BARA: The Khyber district administration foiled a bid to smuggle arms from Afghanistan into Pakistan and recovered weapons from a truck loaded with coal at Torkham border on Saturday.

An official told reporters that acting on a tip-off extra-security measures had been taken at the Torkham border. The official added the truck loaded with coal which entered Pakistan via the Torkham border was stopped for checking. He said that upon search, 113 Turkey-made repeaters were recovered from the vehicle. He said the driver of the truck identified as Misri Khan of Afghanistan was arrested and put behind bars for further investigation.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan