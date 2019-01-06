Bid to smuggle arms foiled

BARA: The Khyber district administration foiled a bid to smuggle arms from Afghanistan into Pakistan and recovered weapons from a truck loaded with coal at Torkham border on Saturday.

An official told reporters that acting on a tip-off extra-security measures had been taken at the Torkham border. The official added the truck loaded with coal which entered Pakistan via the Torkham border was stopped for checking. He said that upon search, 113 Turkey-made repeaters were recovered from the vehicle. He said the driver of the truck identified as Misri Khan of Afghanistan was arrested and put behind bars for further investigation.