close
Sun Jan 06, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
January 6, 2019

Orakzai residents ask govt to re-hold census

National

OC
Our Correspondent
January 6, 2019

HANGU: The residents on Saturday asked the government to re-hold census in Orakzai tribal district and announce two seats of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly for the district. The residents of Orakzai staged a protest to urge the authorities to accept their demands. Addressing the protesters, Muhammad Nawaz, Misal Khan, Malik Saeed, Abdul Baseer, Abdul Wahab and others said that the population of the then Orakzai Agency was about 225,000 as per the census held in 1998.

Quoting the 2017 census, they said that the population of Orakzai district had been shown 254,000. They maintained that the people had been displaced from the two tehsils in Orakzai when the census was held in 2017. Would you believe, that the population of Orakzai registered an increase of only 29,000 in the last 20 years, Mohammad Nawaz asked.

He threatened that they would boycott the elections and stage country-wide protests if their demands were not met. We will not rest until our district is given proper representation in the KP Assembly, he vowed.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan