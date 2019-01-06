close
Sun Jan 06, 2019
AFP
January 6, 2019

3 die in Spain building fire, baby critical

World

AFP
January 6, 2019

BADALONA: Three people died Saturday in a fire in an apartment block in northeastern Spain and at least 16 others were injured, including a baby boy who is critical, firefighters said. The cause of the blaze in Badalona was as yet unknown as was the identity and ages of the three victims, a spokeswoman for firefighters in the region of Catalonia told AFP. Among the injured are a baby boy, who is critical, and two adults in serious condition, the firefighting department said on its Twitter feed. The blaze had been extinguished by late morning, leaving the 10-storey building streaked with large black marks.

