3 die in Spain building fire, baby critical

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BADALONA: Three people died Saturday in a fire in an apartment block in northeastern Spain and at least 16 others were injured, including a baby boy who is critical, firefighters said. The cause of the blaze in Badalona was as yet unknown as was the identity and ages of the three victims, a spokeswoman for firefighters in the region of Catalonia told AFP. Among the injured are a baby boy, who is critical, and two adults in serious condition, the firefighting department said on its Twitter feed. The blaze had been extinguished by late morning, leaving the 10-storey building streaked with large black marks.
