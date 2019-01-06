First mixed male-female boot camp for US Marine recruits

WASHINGTON: About 50 young women joining the US Marine Corps will for the first time go through grueling boot camp training alongside male recruits.

The Marine Corps had previously conducted separate training for men and women with gender-specific instructors.

Now, the 3rd Recruit Training Battalion “will start their training cycle with one female platoon and five male platoons,” at the Parris Island recruit depot, the Marines said in a statement.

“The decision was made by Marine Corps leadership in support of training efficiency and is a first in the history of Marine Corps recruit training,” it said.

In this 12-week cycle, which is presented as an experiment, about 50 women will go through the same training as their male counterparts, but will still be trained by females.