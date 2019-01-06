Five Things to Watch for at Golden Globes

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood’s brightest stars will hit the red carpet on Sunday for the first major awards show of the year: the Golden Globes, honoring the best in film and television.

Tens of millions of viewers are expected to tune in, but what should you be watching for? Here is our quick guide to the event, which will take place in Beverly Hills, California:

One of the big stories of Sunday night is sure to be the success of “A Star Is Born,” Bradley Cooper’s remake of the popular music romance that has five nominations including best drama film and best actress for Lady Gaga.

The pop diva could even take home two trophies, as she is also up for best song honors for “Shallow,” the runaway hit from the soundtrack. The film — which stars Gaga as an unknown singer who rises to fame with the help of Cooper’s fading, booze-addled rocker — could be the singer-songwriter’s ticket to an Oscar.

A Globes win would only boost her chances of an Academy Award nomination — voting begins the day after the Globes gala, closes on January 14, and nominations are announced on January 22.

“Vice,” Adam McKay’s quirky biopic about former US vice president Dick Cheney, was the top nomination getter for the Globes with six.

But upon its theatrical release on Christmas Day, it earned decidedly mixed reviews.

Will that sink its chances at the Golden Globes?

Most critics agree that Welsh actor Christian Bale’s transformation into Cheney is exceptional, but some quibble with the film’s decidedly glib treatment of the politician’s rise to power.

It is (curiously) competing in the comedy categories, and none of the awards experts polled by prediction website Gold Derby have it winning for best musical or comedy, instead favoring royal romp “The Favourite,” race dramedy “Green Book” or “Mary Poppins Returns.”

Bale has far better chances, and is seemingly locked in a tight race with Viggo Mortensen (“Green Book”). “Roma,” Alfonso Cuaron’s critically acclaimed film chronicling his childhood in Mexico City, is not competing for best film honors at the Globes due to an eligibility issue, but will vie for best foreign film and best director awards.