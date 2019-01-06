SNGPL dent PAF’s title winning chances

KARACHI: Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) dented Pakistan Air Force’s (PAF) title winning chances when they held them 2-2 in their crucial game of the 12th Pakistan Premier Football League here at KPT Stadium on Saturday.

With the single point PAF moved to 48 points with only a single game against Nushki’s Baloch FC in hand.

SNGPL, who stretched their points tally to 19 from 24 outings, took a much-needed lead through Shahzeb Masood in the fifth minute. However three minutes later PAF leveled the score when discarded international striker M Mujahid hit a clinical goal. In the 11th minute international striker Mansoor Khan put PAF on the front foot. At half time PAF were leading 2-1. After the breather a grueling fight was witnessed with either side offering tough resistance. In the 68th minute Abdul Wasay brought the parity for SNGPL with a solid goal. In the last quarter PAF created panic in SNGPL’s area but failed to strike the winner. PAF Assistant Manager M Arshad blamed referees for his team’s failure. “Referees’ standard was too poor,” Arshad told The News. “We were denied two sure penalties. I don’t know who appoints such non-qualified referees. We were in the driving seat but the draw had really damaged our cause,” Arshad complained. The outcome has put Tariq Lutfi’s Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) in strong position as they have 47 points with two games yet in hand.

Meanwhile in the other fixture at the same venue Chaman’s Muslim FC crushed Chaman’s Afghan FC 4-0 to take their points to 25 from the same number of matches. M Hanif emerged as hero for the winners as he hit double, scoring in the 54th and 90th minute. Qudratullah (41st minute) and Sirajuddin (72nd minute) also joined Hanif through one goal apiece. The loss left Afghan FC reeling at 28 points from 25 outings. Here at KMC Stadium, Karachi Port Trust (KPT) registered a much-needed win when they edged past National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) 2-1 to take their points to 17 from 24 matches. Arsalan put KPT ahead in the 19th minute. Zain-ul-Aabdeen leveled the score for NBP in the 52nd minute. However Zafar Majeed landed the winner for KPT in the 86th minute to grab crucial points for his side. NBP, with the loss, are trailing at 33 points from 25 outings.